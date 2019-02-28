Jordyn Jenkins had 24 points and nine rebounds to help the Chargers avenge two losses to Woodinville, 55-44.

TACOMA – When the Kentridge High School girls basketball team got Woodinville in a hole this time, they didn’t let them climb out.

It helped that junior Jordyn Jenkins was able to stay on the floor.

Jenkins, who fouled out in the third quarter of a loss earlier this season to Woodinville, kept to task and scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the second-seeded Chargers avenged two previous losses to top-seeded Falcons 55-44 in the Class 4A state quarterfinals on Thursday night in the Tacoma Dome.

Kentridge (25-2) is two wins away from picking up its second state title in three years. The Chargers just had to exorcise some demons against the Falcons.

“I just knew I had to keep my composure and keep my attitude straight, because last time against them I fouled out and got a technical,” said Jenkins, who exited a 72-71 overtime loss to Woodinville on Jan. 21. “I need to make sure I rebounded more than we did the last game. I think our ball movement, our composure and running the shot clock down and tiring them out on defense kind of helped us get open looks and open cuts.”

The Falcons were led by sophomore Mia Hughes, who had 28 points and nine rebounds and scored 12 points in a row in the second half as they made push after falling behind by 15 points late in the third quarter.

“Last year it was tough (losing in the state quarterfinals on a buzzer-beater) and we underestimated them completely and they’re a great team,” said Jenkins, who made 9 of 16 shots from the floor. “And then this year I fouled out and we didn’t play up to our potential. Today, we knew we wanted to get the trophy, so we had to bring it today.”

The Chargers, who endured a turnover spree in the second half, finished the job this time. Thursday’s game was a rematch of last season’s epic state quarterfinal game, won by Woodinville 55-54 in overtime on a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Madison DuBois.

“We were able to stay out of foul trouble, that was a big part of (winning),” KR coach Brad McDowell said. “The last couple games we played with Woodinville, we had a little bit of foul trouble.”

The 6-foot-4 JaQuaya Miller added 12 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals to team with the 6-1 Jenkins inside.

Kentridge gets a date in the 4A state semifinals on Friday night at 9 p.m. against Lewis Clark (22-3). Lewis & Clark dispatched of Glacier Peak 48-38 in its quarterfinal.

Woodinville (24-4) faces a loser-out consolation semifinal on Friday at 2 p.m. versus Glacier Peak (21-4). The winner of Friday’s consolation semifinal will play for fourth and sixth places on Saturday.