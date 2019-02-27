Veronica Sheffey scored with 4.1 seconds remaining as the Falcons held off the Grizzlies and 32 points from Ashlee Maldonado for a 53-52 win.

TACOMA — For a half, it looked like the Woodinville High School girls basketball team was in a season-ending funk.

That could’ve meant a shocking early exit from the Class 4A state tournament on the opening day for the tournament’s top-seeded team.

The Falcons snapped out of it just in time to overcome a Sunnyside upset bid and a mammoth performance from point guard Ashlee Maldonado for a 53-52 triumph in Class 4A loser-out state tournament opener on Wednesday night in the Tacoma Dome.

Woodinville freshman Veronica Sheffey scored a layin on a well-planned inbounds play with 4.1 seconds left with the Grizzlies leading 52-51. Sheffey inbounded the ball in the corner to teammate Katie Minnehan who found Sheffey racing to the bucket for a wide-open layin.

“We worked on that play a couple times in practice, so we were trying to figure which one to do,” Sheffey said. “They were playing pretty tight defense, so we know we’ve got to get a pretty quick cut to the basket. I kind of slowed down, then cut to the basket and she got it to me.

“I had to make sure it was a crisp pass to Katie. Katie made an amazing pass back to me. It all about focus and making sure we do everything and every step right.”

Woodinville (24-3) withstood Maldonado’s 32 points. Sunnyside (21-3) got one last shot after timeouts by both teams with 3.0 seconds left, but Maldonado didn’t get the shot off from outside the three-point arc before time expired on the final play.

The Grizzlies took a 52-49 lead on two free throws from Kameron Rodriguez (12 points) with 1:42 left in the game.

Woodinville got within 52-51 on Mia Hughes’ tough basket in the lane that rolled around the rim and in with 1:29 left.

Maldonado missed the front end of a one-and-one free-throw situation with 32.8 seconds to go and the Falcons rebounded for the final possession.

Hughes tallied 16 of her team-high 20 points after halftime, and she was used as a decoy to get Maldonado, who was guarding her, as far away from the play as possible.

“We’ve never run that play in a game,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said. “Ashley Maldonado was guarding Mia and she’s a great offensive player, but an even better defensive player. If you watch her, she was solid all the time. We actually had Mia screen away to get her out of the play.

Woodinville faces No. 2 Kentridge (24-2) in rematch of last season’s state quarterfinals, tipping off at 9 p.m. The Falcons won a memorable 55-54 overtime contest last season.

“You can draw up a play, but it takes the kids to make it happen,” Bullock said. “Both Katie and Veronica right there were just stellar. It’s been good to us (in the Tacoma Dome) the last couple of years.”

The Falcons also beat Kentridge 72-71 in the King Showcase at ShoWare Center this season on Jan. 21, rallying from 16 points for the victory.

Woodinville put itself in this precarious loser-out situation with a loss to KingCo 4A rival Eastlake 63-54 last Friday in regional action.