TACOMA — Richland coach Earl Streufert saw some familiar faces on the Tacoma Dome court Wednesday.

His team.

A stretch of postponed practices and travel problems the past two weeks resulted in the Bombers’ first back-to-back losses since December in district and regional-round playoff games. Fifth-seeded Richland regained its form for its Class 4A boys state tournament opener against No. 13 seed Mount Rainier.

The Bombers shot 50 percent from the field in defeating the Rams 81-51 in a loser-out matchup. Richland (21-4) will play third-seeded Federal Way in the state quarterfinals on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

“We’ve struggled shooting the ball lately, trying to get our legs back,” said Streufert of his team missing six practice days due to district rule changes during snow days. In the past, according to Streufert, it was optional even if class is canceled.

“We said this morning and in walk-through that it’s all about angles and getting the ball at the rim and taking what comes from there,” Streufert continued. “Dhaunye (Guice) was really dialed in to getting the ball in the paint and going at people … baskets were pretty easy in the first half.”

The Bombers had nine assists on 15 field goals in the opening half to build a 34-14 lead. Mount Rainier had energy and defensive pressure early, but was 4 of 33 from the field, missing all nine of its three-point attempts.

In the second half, Richland found its three-point shot. Guice and senior guard Colten Northrop combined to hit three consecutive threes early in the third quarter for a 47-18 lead. The Bombers were 8 of 16 from three-point range after the break.

“It felt good to get our shot back,” said Northrop, who finished with a game-high 24 points with four assists and two blocks. Teammate Jack Schuster, a senior forward, had a game-high 11 rebounds.

Confidence visibly drained from the Rams (18-9) as the game progressed. Mount Rainier made its first trip to the state tournament since 2012 when it placed fourth.

Senior guards Amanuel Gebreziabher (18 points) and Michael Nelson (13 points) led Mount Rainier. Junior guard Ricky Bell had a team-high nine rebounds.

“We thrive in close games and it never got to that opportunity,” Rams coach Brandon Horstman said. “They (Richland) just kept pushing the lead and pushing the lead. … I wish we could have shown better today or at least put it in a competitive situation, but credit goes to Richland and how they played.”

Being in the Tacoma Dome also helped spark the Bombers. The roster of 11 seniors and one sophomore played in the state tournament semifinals the past two seasons. In 2017, it was a win against Federal Way that advanced Richland to the semis.

“I love being at state,” said Guice, who had six assists and 12 points. “No school, playing basketball? Of course! But anybody can lose. It’s nothing different, we’ve got to come ready to play.”