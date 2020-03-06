TACOMA — It’s been written on the board since Mount Si’s first preseason meeting last March 15th.

Now, the Wildcats are going to get another chance.

No. 3 Mount Si, which fell to Gonzaga Prep in last year’s title game, came out determined and focused to earn one more chance. The Wildcats’ defense held previously undefeated Glacier Peak scoreless in the first quarter as Mount Si defeated No. 2 Glacier Peak 62-49 in a Class 4A state semifinal game Friday night at the Tacoma Dome.

Mount Si (25-4) will face No. 4 Central Valley (24-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the state title game as the Wildcats try to claim their first state championship since 1977.

“It’s something we came a little short of last year,” sophomore Quin Patterson said. “It feels great to be back and have a shot to win that. … It’s been burning in our hearts to get back here and have a shot at winning this thing.”

Glacier Peak (25-1), which usually sees its defense limit opponents’ offenses, failed to score in an 11-0 first quarter. Mount Si started the game with a 13-point run that was punctuated by an alley-oop dunk from Jabe Mullins to Hayden Curtiss that bent the rim and forced an intermission while it was realigned.

Mount Si netted two more baskets before Glacier Peak’s Caleb Lee laid it in 30 seconds into the second quarter. That began a run by the Grizzlies that cut their halftime deficit to three, 26-23.

“I thought we got a little complacent,” Mount Si coach Jason Griffith said. “We tried to remind the kids that this is a tough group of kids in Glacier Peak and they weren’t going to lay down. … I think the second quarter took us a little by surprise. We don’t give up 23 points in a quarter, like, ever.”

Mount Si came out of the locker room on fire to start the second half with a 14-4 run. Mount Si finished the game 12 of 20 from three-point range which proved to be too much for Glacier Peak.

Tyler Patterson, a Montana State commit, led Mount Si with 17 points and his younger brother, Quin Patterson, added 14 points. The younger Patterson was 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and Tyler Patterson shot above 50% (5 of 9).

Curtiss, who also had several dunks that did not bend the rim and force a stoppage in play, had 16 points and nine rebounds for Mount Si. Saint Mary’s commit Jabe Mullins added 14 assists and six points.

“Our whole team is willing to pass the ball,” Tyler Patterson said. “Whoever is hot, we’re getting it to them. We just feed off it. It raises everyone’s level of play.”

Tucker Molina led Glacier Peak with 17 points and Bobby Siebers added 12 for the Grizzlies, who will face top-ranked Union (26-1) in the third-place game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Central Valley 63, Union 55

Central Valley was tired of hearing all about top-ranked Union.

The Bears began the second half with a 12-3 run and held off a furious Union comeback as No. 4 Central Valley handed the Titans their first loss of the season with a 63-55 victory in the other Class 4A semifinal.

“The mindset was we have nothing to lose,” Central Valley coach Mike Laws said. “They’re expected to win. We’ve heard about Union all year long. … This is great. It’s what you play for. It’s why you do all this.”

Noah Sanders led a balanced scoring attack for Central Valley (24-2) with 16 points. Dylan Darling netted 14 points and Gavin Gilstrap added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bears, who face Mount Si in Saturday’s title game.

Greater St. Helens League MVP Tanner Toolson had 14 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough for the Titans (26-1).