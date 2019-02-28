The Bullpups beat the Eagles in the state title game last season. FW earned the rematch by beating Richland 81-58.

TACOMA — Briefly, you wondered if Federal Way forgot about its 2017 state tournament experience. The year when the Eagles, then a two-time defending state champ, dropped a Class 4A boys quarterfinal matchup against Richland.

Down 9-0 to the fifth-seeded Bombers in the quarterfinals Thursday, heavily favored Federal Way appeared vulnerable. Then the three-pointers started dropping.

The third-seeded Eagles hit 50 percent from beyond the arc in the opening half to help avenge the 2017 loss with a resounding 81-58 win at the Tacoma Dome. Federal Way (25-2) advances to play second-seeded Gonzaga Prep in the semifinals Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The Bullpups (23-2) beat the Eagles in the tournament championship game last season.

“We just had to settle down and run our plays,” said senior Jishai Miller. His team hit a trio of three-pointers in the midst of a 26-4 run in the second quarter to take a 40-29 lead into halftime.

Federal Way also increased its defensive pressure to force 23 turnovers and stop Richland’s offensive flow. Eagles junior Tari Eason led the defense with five steals to go with his game-high 22 points and seven rebounds.

Jaden McDaniels, who was presented with his McDonald’s All American jersey this week, added four steals with his 17 points and four assists. Miller (14), Jaylen-Wes Williams (12) and Jalen Womack (11) also scored in double figures for the Eagles.

“They were making everything (early),” said McDaniels of Richland finishing the first quarter up 18-14. “But it’s a game of runs, and we went on ours to open it up. Now we just have to get two more wins to get the title. We’re expected to win, so we’re not excited about this. We want to get to the next one.”

Richland noted a difference playing a lanky Federal Way team without Riley Sorn, a 7-foot-3 center who graduated and suits up for the University of Washington. Sorn made a difference in defending the 6-11 McDaniels in the Bombers’ 61-57 win in 2017.

The Bombers (21-5) were muffled in the paint Thursday and could only attempt four three-pointers in the second half, missing all of them. Senior guard Garrett Streufert led Richland with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Richland will play Kentridge in a loser-out game Friday.

“The biggest thing about the game was it being hard for us to take the ball down,” said Bombers senior Colten Northrup, who finished with 14 points and eight turnovers. “We couldn’t get it up to take the shot at all. They (Federal Way) turned on some pretty good pressure. We came out strong and just kind of folded away.”

Federal Way noticed Richland losing energy in the second half. Williams hit a three-pointer from half-court as the buzzer sounded to end the third-quarter didn’t help.

The Bombers dropped their heads, trailing 67-39. Federal Way coach Yattah Reed pulled his starters with 1:51 left in the game.

“We don’t even worry about our offense,” Williams said. “We know it will come from our defense. When we shutdown Colten, they couldn’t get anything after that. It was great, now we’ve gotta work on the next team.”