The Wildcats, who haven't been to the dome in a decade, earn a first-round bye after beating the Bombers 60-54.

Maybe his first few years in Snoqualmie this would have been more of a strange feeling for Mount Si boys basketball coach Jason Griffith. He was back at Issaquah High School on Saturday, where he once led a program that was almost annually playing in the Tacoma Dome.

Now he’s at Mount Si High School, a school that hasn’t been on the Dome’s hardwood court in more than a decade and just twice since 1979.

But with their 60-54 win Saturday over No. 4 Richland, the fifth-seeded Wildcats earned a bye into the Class 4A state quarterfinals and will await the winner of Wednesday’s first-round meeting between Puyallup and Jackson.

Mt. Si’s standout 6-foot-6 junior guard Jabe Mullins said to credit this run to their culture-changing coach.

“He came in (in 2016) and we were weak,” he said. “We were terrible. And he’s turned this around, making us tough and our work ethic got way better. We were in the weight room and in the gym four days a week in the offseason. And his plays he runs — he’s a genius. We’re here now because of him.”

Richland was averaging more than 80 points per game this season, but Mount Si frustrated the Bombers from the get-go with a methodic, shot-clock eating pace.

Mount Si would take 32 seconds off the shot clock almost every possession before taking a shot, while Richland used about four seconds each possession.

“Then we guard for another 32 seconds and we defend and they call a foul and get it again,” Richland coach Earl Streufert said. “That’s a difficult pace for us.”

Mount. Si (24-2), which won a KingCo 4A title and a district title over Jackson last week, pushed its lead to double digits near the end of the third quarter on Tyler Patterson’s two free throws. Patterson and Mullins, who are both juniors, average a combined 35 points per game, yet they combined in this one to make just four shots.

Instead, this young squad relied on its seniors. Brett Williams scored a team-high 16 points and Jonny Barrett scored 13. Freshman point guard Bennett O’Connor went 8 for 8 at the free throw line.

That’s what might make the Wildcats so dangerous next week. It’s not all about Mullins and Patterson, as some would believe.

“I’ve been hearing all year how the ‘gurus’ of basketball talk about what Mount Si is going to do next year,” Griffith said. “But we’ve been preaching to these guys that we’re capable of doing a lot this year.

“Brett was great all game, and Jonny was a stud. We’ve got a 15-year-old point guard who is not playing like a freshman. I think that’s what creates the identity of this team. For us, it’s not just about Jabe and Tyler.”

Richland cut the lead to two with less than five minutes to play on Cody Sanderson’s bucket, but Mount Si went 14 for 14 at the free-throw line in the final three minutes to pull away.

Next up, the Tacoma Dome.

“The past nine months to get to where we are today, this isn’t a surprise to anybody in this locker room,” Griffith said. “It’s probably surprising for a lot of people on the outside looking in because Mount Si hasn’t been that good for a while and because we play young kids. But they are capable young kids who have bought in all year and can be what I think is one of the top teams in the state.”