The Wildcats rode their defense into Saturday's state title game.

TACOMA — It’s an old adage.

“But here we are,” said Mt. Spokane girls basketball coach David Pratt who constantly tells his team that “defense wins championships.”

Wildcats junior Jayda Noble was arguably the best at defending on Friday in Mt. Spokane’s Class 3A state tournament semifinal win against third-seeded Garfield. The 5-foot-11 post was responsible for defending Bulldogs junior Dalayah Daniels, a 6-3 post who’s regarded as a five-star player.

Daniels, the Metro League MVP, entered the matchup averaging about 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. She was held to 10 points and nine rebounds as Mt. Spokane won 52-46.

“Jayda was unbelievable,” Pratt said. “We gave her the toughest defensive assignment and she did her job. She held a girl who’s averaging 23 (points per game) to 10. She worked hard. She kept her poise the whole time and she was leading (us).”

Noble finished with a double-double of her own with 12 points and 12 rebounds with three assists, two steals and zero turnovers. Her Wildcats will face top-seeded Prairie at 3 p.m. on Saturday for the title.

Second-seeded Mt. Spokane is making its fourth state tournament appearance. The Wildcats placed fourth last season and are 5-2 all-time at the Dome.

Three for all

Capital senior Chris Penner attempted 20 three-pointers in a consolation bracket loss against Kelso on Friday. Surprisingly the barrage isn’t a Class 3A boys tournament record for an individual game. That was 22 set in 1994 by Nathan Hale’s Jevon Green.

Penner did break a tourney mark for total three-pointers made and attempted with his 18 of 42 shooting from behind the arc the past three days. Former Timberline star Erik Stevenson, who’s playing for Wichita State, was 13 of 36 from three-point range last year to help the Blazers place third.

Stevenson spotted a tweet regarding his state records not lasting long, responding “The good ole days” with the hand emoji synonymous with signaling a three-pointer.