The UConn signee thought he was done for the season and even announced to his fans on Twitter.

TACOMA — Emmitt Matthews Jr. apologized for the scare he put into Wilson boys basketball fans.

He suffered a painful injury to his right wrist, announcing via Twitter that he was out for the season. A day later, he was out on the basketball court wearing a brace for protection.

“Miracles happen. I had to go to church on Sunday and pray to God,” he said. “I went to a different doctor and he said otherwise. I’m wearing the brace, so if I do fall on it, it doesn’t break worse. I’m just getting used to using both hands again. That’s what I’m focused on.”

Matthews showed little sign of discomfort in Wilson’s 65-60 win against Prairie on Wednesday in the Class 3A state tournament game at the Tacoma Dome. The UConn commit finished with a team-high 18 points with six rebounds.

Wilson (21-6) will play 3-seed Lincoln (24-1) next.

Block party

Garfield sophomore Dalayah Daniels came out swinging in her state-tournament debut. She had five blocks in the Bulldogs’ 58-36 win against Mount Spokane.

Garfield held Mount Spokane to three field goals in the third quarter.

“Our team goal was to do that in the first half,” said Adams, whose team plays fourth-seeded Kamiakin in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Daniels, a 6-foot-4 forward, led the Bulldogs with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

“We’re just kind of seeing all of the things she’s capable of,” Adams said. “She’s been great for us.”

Note

• Four schools had their boys and girls teams advance to the Class 3A state tournament at the Tacoma Dome. After Wednesday’s games, Garfield remains the only school still in contention to sweep the titles. Seattle Prep, Prairie and Stanwood were the others with a shot at the feat. No school in Class 3A has ever won the boys and girls basketball titles in the same year.