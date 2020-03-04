TACOMA — Marysville-Pilchuck wasn’t bothered with a 9 a.m. start for Wednesday’s loser-out boys Class 3A game at the Tacoma Dome. The Tomahawks had prepared for it and were ready.

“We’ve been getting up at 5:30 the past four days to get ready,” said Marysville’s Cameron Stordahl, who had a game-high 25 points in his team’s 63-48 victory over Central Kitsap.

The first boys basket of the day, a game sometimes called the Egg McMuffin game, was made by Marysville Pilchuck’s Aaron Kalab. He made the next two for his team as well as the Tomahawks took early control against Central Kitsap and were never seriously threatened.

Kalab was the story early, but it was Stordahl, a 6-foot-4 senior, who put the Cougars (18-9) ­away, scoring 18 points in the second half.

Stordahl was 6 of 8 from the field in the second half, including 3 of 4 from three-point range.

“It was just my teammates feeding in me and believing in me,” Stordahl said.

Advertising

Marysville-Pilchuck (22-3) was No. 3 in the RPI rankings, but was forced into the loser-out game when it was upset by Kamiakin on Saturday in the regional round. The Tomahawks get another 9 a.m. game, facing Garfield in the quarterfinals Thursday morning.

Rainier Beach gets defensive

Rainier Beach coach Mike Bethea, who has won eight Class 3A state championships, did not like how his young team gave up so many easy baskets in the first half against Evergreen of Vancouver, which led 31-30 at halftime.

“It was the first time for a lot of them playing in this atmosphere, in the Tacoma Dome, so I just told them to relax and play better defense,” said Bethea, who starts two sophomores and a freshman. “They made too many layups in the first half to keep them in the game and I told them we needed to pick up the tempo.”

The message was heeded. Evergreen (20-6) didn’t score for first 7 1/2 minutes of the third quarter, sparking a 10-0 Rainier Beach run, and the Vikings never trailed again in a 61-52 win in a loser-out game.

The Vikings (18-9) next play Kamiakin (20-3) in a quarterfinal game Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

“We can get better,” Bethea said. “You look at the team, and we’re predominantly sophomores and freshmen — we only have two seniors. It’s a learning experience. We have guys who had no varsity experience and no Tacoma experience. That’s what I am dealing with.”

Notes