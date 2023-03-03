TACOMA — The Eastside Catholic boys were one of the top Class 3A state contenders coming into the week at the Tacoma Dome after getting on quite a roll in February.

The Crusaders were 7-0 last month, including two wins over Garfield (the Bulldogs’ only losses this season), and won the Metro League and SeaKing District titles.

Eastside Catholic’s momentum came to an abrupt halt Thursday, losing 45-42 to defending champion Auburn even though the Trojans’ top player missed much of the game with an injury.

The No. 3 seed Crusaders put that disappointment aside, and rebounded Friday by defeating No. 16 Shorecrest of Shoreline 58-48 in a loser-out consolation game.

“We always stress character with our group,” said Eastside Catholic coach Brent Merritt. “It was a tough loss to Auburn. Everybody felt it all night and day. You can tell the whole group was down, but when the lights came on, they all stepped up and they didn’t want to go home. They wanted to play one more game.

“If I’m a college scout and I’m watching you play, I want to see what your character is when you’re down. So they showed up today and I’m proud of that.”

Kayden Greene had 16 points and seven rebounds to lead Eastside Catholic (20-9), which plays Bellevue for fourth place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

“It was a big deal to come back and play a better game after a loss because you never want to go out on a loss,” said Eastside Catholic junior Troy Kohn, a starting guard.

Parker Baumann had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Shorecrest (19-8), which was the lowest seeded team to make it to the Tacoma Dome.

Stanwood girls win thriller over Lakeside

The first girls game Friday — at 9 a.m. — was a great one.

Stanwood’s 6-foot-4 post player Vivienne Berrett, who has signed with Hawaii, made a tough turnaround jumper from about 12 feet with 1.4 seconds remaining to lift Stanwood to a 56-55 win over Lakeside of Seattle in a consolation game.

Mia Broome, who had 26 points and six steals for Lakeside, got off a shot just inside half-court at the buzzer and it was close, touching the rim after hitting the backboard, but it fell off.

Lakeside missed on a pair of one-and-one chances at the foul line in the final minute, and it end up costing the Lions when Berrett hit the game-winner.

Stanwood (21-6), the No. 6 seed, plays Lincoln of Tacoma for fourth place Saturday at 8 a.m.

Lakeside ended its season at 18-6.

Notes

The fifth-seeded Lincoln (21-5) girls got a putback shot from Carmayla Jackson with 4.3 seconds left to lift the Abes to a 66-65 win over No. 8 seed Meadowdale, which led by 14 points in the first half.

Jaleigha Robinson had 25 points and seven assists for Lincoln, despite missing several minutes in the fourth quarter after getting shook up (she later returned). Gia Powell scored 32 to led Meadowdale (19-9).

The Bellevue boys, after scoring three points in the third quarter, outscored Mountlake Terrace 20-11 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 50-46 win over Mountlake Terrace.

Brady Kageyama had 21 points to lead No. 10 seed Bellevue (24-5).

Zaevon Jones had 15 points to lead No. 6 seed Mountlake Terrace, which finished the season 19-8.