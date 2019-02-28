The family has been a big part of the program's success over the year -- and it's even more so this season.

TACOMA – Mom coaches, big sis is an assistant, dad is the scorekeeper and baby sis is a starting guard.

Prairie girls basketball has become a family affair the past three years since coach Hala Corral took over the program that’s collected 25 state trophies. Yet, the roots for the top-seeded Falcons and the Class 3A state tournament run even deeper given Corral’s three daughters played for the team, and her husband works the scorebook.

Allison Corral, the youngest, is a junior guard whose second home seems to be the Tacoma Dome. Her earliest basketball memories are watching her oldest sister Ashley placing second at state in 2006 and sitting high in the stadium with her parents to watch the tournament even during the gap when the Corrals didn’t have kids in high school.

“We’d face paint, make signs and do cheers,” said Allison, whose top-seeded Falcons made their first appearance at the Dome since 2016. “Walking in, you get that vibe. Seeing my sisters be here has helped know how to control the emotions.”

Prairie (22-3) defeated Edmonds-Woodway 58-39 to advance to a semifinal game against fourth-seeded Kamiakin on Friday. The Falcons haven’t placed at state since 2012 when it won the title under legendary coach Al Aldridge.

“Prairie is such a good program, people think it’s easy,” Hala Corral said. “But we haven’t won a game in the Dome in seven years. Since my middle daughter won a state championship. These kids knew that and it was extra pressure. We had to win today.”

Metro takeover

The Metro League missed out on holding a conference tournament this season because of a winter blast that cancelled school across the Puget Sound region in February.

Glance at the Class 3A state tournament boys and girls brackets and it seems the event is a make-up for the league tourney. Four programs advanced to the semifinals Friday in Garfield girls and the O’Dea, Eastside Catholic, and Rainier Beach boys squads.

Tenth-seeded Ingraham’s run ended in a boys quarterfinals loss to Eastside on Thursday. Ninth-seeded West Seattle girls lost in the quarterfinals to Mt. Spokane.