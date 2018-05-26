Bonney Lake wins 8-5, but Snohomish wasn’t pleased after a controversial call went against it in the 12th inning.

LACEY — Snohomish twice had the coveted Class 3A softball state tournament championship in hand. But twice it was yanked away from the Panthers at Regional Athletic Complex.

“Somebody take this trophy from me, or I’m going to throw it,” Snohomish pitcher Bailey Greenlee blurted through tears after an 8-5 loss to Bonney Lake for the title. It was the second-place trophy after she was accidentally handed the winner’s hardware.

That didn’t sting as much as minutes earlier in the bottom of the 12th inning with the score tied 4-4 and Greenlee at the plate with two outs. Snohomish thought its captain pulled a walkoff single. Senior Ruby Butler crossed home plate, celebrating what everyone in Snohomish red thought was Greenlee safely reaching first base before Bonney Lake could get the ball to the bag.

But Greenlee was called out.

“I thought that was it. I thought the game was over,” she said.

In the top of the 13th inning, Greenlee intentionally walked Washington-bound pitcher Brooke Nelson, starting a chorus of boos and heckles from the Bonney Lake crowd that believed the strategic play was unsportsmanlike. The sounds quickly turned to cheers as Nelson’s freshman sister Brynn advanced her to set up sophomore Anna Hook’s two-run single.

Brynn Nelson and Hook also crossed home plate before Snohomish could get the final out. The Panthers faced an 8-4 deficit in the bottom of the inning. Brooke Nelson gave up one run, but struck out two batters and forced another into a fly out to seal Bonney Lake’s first softball state championship.

Greenlee, who’s headed to play at Missouri State, and Brooke Nelson pitched complete games.

It was an effort to work around Nelson, who was key to defeating Snohomish 2-1 in the consolation bracket last season. Nelson had 14 strikeouts.

“This is exciting,” she said. “This has been our goal for a while. When we’re doing our winter workouts, it’s hard to keep going, but this motivates us. Being the first fastpitch softball champion at Bonney Lake is so exciting.”

The score was tied 1-1 at the end of the eighth inning, prompting tiebreaker rules. Each team started with a player at second base and was guaranteed an at-bat.

In the 11th, there was missed opportunity to clinch the title when junior Isabella Hansen’s errant bunt was caught by Nelson, leaving two Snohomish players stranded.

“What a game,” Snohomish coach Lou Kennedy said. “Down the stretch, you saw two freshmen and a sophomore that haven’t even seen the plate in two weeks and almost all of them executed and did what we asked them to do. I’m incredibly proud of this group.”

Note

• Yelm (24-2) took home the third-place trophy in the Class 3A softball state tournament by defeating Redmond 6-4. The game was a rematch of the programs’ round-of-16 opener on Friday and the 2017 state title game, which Redmond won.