TACOMA — For many years, victories at the state tournament were just about a given for the Meadowdale High School of Lynnwood girls basketball teams.

From 1997-2009, the Mavericks won at least two state tournament games 12 times, placing in the top five seven times and winning Class 3A state titles in 2000 and 2004.

But Meadowdale had not won a state tournament game since 2009 — losing in the regional round in 2019 and 2020 — until Wednesday afternoon at the Tacoma Dome.

There was little doubt from the start of the matchup against Bonney Lake that Meadowdale would end its drought, rolling to a 62-35 victory.

Meadowdale (19-7), the No. 8 seed, used 24-9 run in the second quarter to take a 37-15 lead at halftime, ending any suspense.

Advertising

Meadowdale coach Kevin Thompson refused to answer questions after the game about the breakthrough win, but star junior guard Gia Powell said the victory meant a lot to her team.

“We came from a dynasty and then we had this big, long break,” said Powell, who had 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists. “Being the first team to break that, and obviously in my first year playing (at the Tacoma Dome), it’s just surreal.”

Next up for Meadowdale is No. 2 seed Arlington (21-2), which defeated the Mavericks 64-40 earlier this season.

“I think we didn’t play our best the first time we played them, but I know we can compete,” Powell said.

Jordan Leith added 11 points — nine on three three-pointers — for the Mavericks.

No. 9 seed Bonney Lake (19-5), which defeated Kennewick in the regionals to make it to the Tacoma Dome, was led by junior center Jazmyn Shipp, who had 11 points and 10 rebounds. She reached 1,000 points in her high-school career in the fourth quarter.

Advertising

Bellevue boys rally, win in OT

The No. 10 seed Bellevue boys trailed 27-14 at halftime to No. 7 seed Timberline of Lacey, but the Wolverines rallied, tying the score just before the end of regulation, then winning 52-49 in overtime.

Bellevue had several possessions in the fourth quarter when it trailed by just two points, and finally converted one of those chances on a putback by Bryce Smith with three seconds left.

That basket sent the game into overtime but not before Timberline’s Brooklyn Hicks, who signed to play at UNLV, had a shot from three-quarters court go in and out.

Bellevue took its first lead since the first half at 50-48 when Alex Yu made a three-pointer with 56 seconds left in overtime.

The Wolverines never lost that lead, but they had some nervous moments in the final 10 seconds. Down by two, Timberline missed two shots — one by Hicks — that could have potentially sent the game to a second overtime.

Bellevue (23-4) plays top-seeded Mount Spokane at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The season ends for Timberline (18-7), which was led by Hicks’ 17 points (on 6-of-23 shooting and 5 of 11 from the foul line) and 11 rebounds.

Advertising

Notes

Lincoln of Tacoma girls freshman Oliviyah Edwards, a 6-foot-3 forward/wing had nine points and 20 rebounds to help the Abes (20-4) hold off Everett, 45-43.

Edwards’ 20 rebounds were just three off the tournament record of 23 that was accomplished most recently by Elma’s Adrianne Doyle in 1991.

Everett (18-9), the No. 12 seed, was eliminated despite having just eight turnovers to 24 for Lincoln, the No. 5 seed.

The No. 6 seed Stanwood girls (20-5) had five players in double-figure scoring in their 74-69 win over No. 11 seed Lynnwood. Ellalee Wortham led the Spartans with 21 points, Vivienne Berrett had 16, Tatum Brager had 13, Grace Walker had 12 and Chloe Santeford had 10.

Aniya Hooker had 26 points (9 of 14 from the field), six rebounds and three assists for Lynnwood, which ended its season at 17-7.