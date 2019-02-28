The Warriors play Snohomish on Saturday for a place in the trophy round.

TACOMA — For half of Thursday’s Class 3A girls state quarterfinal, it looked as if 15th-ranked Edmonds-Woodway may be the Cinderella team of the tournament. Then Prairie showed why it’s the top-ranked team in the classification.

After leading by just two at halftime, the Falcons outscored the Warriors 37-20 in the second half, rolling to a 58-39 win.

“I don’t want to make excuses, but I think we saw signs of a tired team in the second half,” Edmonds-Woodway coach Jon Rasmussen said. “(Prairie) did not play yesterday. They had fresh legs. I thought we ran out of gas, just in the way of shooting. We had great looks coming out of halftime, but they just didn’t drop.”

The Falcons have lost just three games this season and are a favorite to win the championship on Saturday night, but for a half of basketball, Edmonds-Woodway looked every bit their equal.

“I thought we gave them a run for their money,” Rasmussen said. “We played a half with the No. 1 seed and we could’ve gone either way, but we got tired and they were more fresh than we were. They’re a good team and you have to play a perfect game to beat them. We almost played a perfect half to stay with them and then we got tired.”

Senior Brooke Walling led the Falcons, finishing with 21 points and five rebounds. She had several key buckets in the second half that helped put the game out of the Warriors’ reach.

“Our defense definitely picked up in the second half, and we were sharing the ball a lot more,” Walling said. “We started taking great shots instead of good shots. A lot of the nerves came off too. In the first half, everyone was a little nervous.”

The Warriors had their share of struggles this season, and entered the state tournament with nine losses, but Rasmussen said things started to come together for his team at the right time. And the Warriors will have one more chance to leave the Tacoma Dome with a trophy when they play fellow WesCo school Snohomish at 9 a.m. in a loser-out game on Friday. The winner players in the fourth/sixth-place game Saturday.

“I want them to get a trophy. We’ve got one game tomorrow to try and get that trophy and it’s against a familiar foe in Snohomish,” Rasmussen said. “Snohomish is good and we look forward to playing them, but I’m so happy with these kids. To get where we’ve got, we could’ve folded halfway through January, but we didn’t so I’m really proud of them.”

Senior Adrienne Poling said the loss is already behind the Warriors.

“We’ve played Snohomish before,” Poling said. “We know their offense, we know their team and their personnel very well. I think that our team is ready to just take on the next game.

“We’ve had a lot of adversity this year, so we’ve learned to deal with it very well. This is just another game. Yeah, it was a tough loss and we’re going to have to deal with that later on, but I think we’re just ready to play Snohomish.”