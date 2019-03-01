The Wildcats figured out early how to deal with the Bulldogs' famed pressure defense and won 52-46 to earn a spot in the state title game against Prairie.

TACOMA — One of the calling cards of the Garfield girls basketball team this season has been its smothering pressure defense. The No. 3 Bulldogs pressured second-ranked Mount Spokane in Friday’s Class 3A girls state semifinal at the Tacoma Dome, but the Wildcats were equipped to handle it.

Mount Spokane (24-1) took control of the game in the second quarter and didn’t look back en route to a 52-46 win, giving the Wildcats a spot in Saturday’s championship game against Prairie (24-2) at 3 p.m.

“They did pretty well defending the pressure,” Garfield coach Marvin Hall said.

But it didn’t start that way. The Bulldogs took an early 11-6 lead thanks, in large part, to that pressure.

“They have really great pressure,” Mount Spokane senior guard Aspyn Adams said. “In the first few minutes, our team was taken aback. We were getting tired, but our game plan was to keep our poise, and we did that throughout the game. We knew at the end that they were going to come after us because they needed to get those points, and we kept our poise and got the win.”

Mt. Spokane coach David Pratt said the pressure did bother his team early, but the message to his players was to relax.

“We turned it over more in the first quarter than we did the rest of the game,” Pratt said. “We knew the pressure was coming, so we called a timeout and said, ‘Relax, it’s just pressure.’ There are hands on you and you’re going to get the calls eventually, which we did, and that helped.”

After trailing by five in the first quarter, the Wildcats used an 18-2 run to take control of the game.

Despite the loss, Hall was pleased with the way his team has performed all season.

“At the beginning of the year, no one expected anything of us,” said Hall, who helped coach the Bulldogs to a second-place finish last season. “Our name was never mentioned. Mount Spokane’s name was always mentioned at the top. We’ve pretty much just kept on working our way to the top. I’m very proud of the young ladies, to get to this place, to get to that final four and play in this atmosphere because it just wasn’t expected.”

Adams led the Wildcats with 16 points. Senior Faith Brantley scored 22 points to lead the Bulldogs (23-3), who play fourth-ranked Kamiakin (24-2) at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday in the third/fifth-place game.

No. 1 Prairie 67, No. 4 Kamiakin 62 (OT)

Last year, Prairie junior Kendyl Carson was torching opponents on junior varsity. On Friday, she took it to one of the best players in the state in Kamiakin senior Oumou Toure.

Carson transferred to Prairie last year from Juno, Alaska, and wasn’t allowed to play varsity because of WIAA transfer rules, so she played on JV where she dominated. In the state semifinals, she still dominated, scoring a game-high 23 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to lead the top-ranked Falcons (24-2) to a 67-62 overtime victory over fourth-ranked Kamiakin (23-3).

“It’s been real fun,” Carson said of her experience at Prairie. “They wanted me to succeed from the very start. When (the team) found out I couldn’t play (varsity), they never wanted me to stop or decrease my ability. They always wanted me to be like, ‘You’re going to get better no matter what. It doesn’t matter if you’re on JV.’ I practiced with the varsity. Last year, I had a big part in practice in helping them get better in game situations.”

Senior Cassidy Gardner added 21 points, and senior Brooke Walling had 14 for the Falcons.

The Falcons will play for the championship at 3 p.m. against second-ranked Mount Spokane (24-1).