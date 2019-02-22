The Wildcats advance to the Tacoma Dome after a 41-40 victory.

The basketball seemed like it would never stop swirling around the hoop.

If it dropped, No. 16 seed Meadowdale would continue its unexpected postseason run. If it spun out, ninth-seeded West Seattle would escape one of its most challenging games with a win.

“It was our whole season on the line,” West Seattle senior Jasmine Gayles said.

After a full rotation, the ball skimmed off the rim and the Wildcats scrambled for the rebound as time expired. West Seattle won its Class 3A girls regional round of the state tournament game 41-40 on Garfield’s court Friday.

The Wildcats (18-5) advance to play a loser-out game at the Tacoma Dome on Wednesday against a to-be-determined opponent.

“We worked really hard to get here and had a lot to prove,” Gayles said. “In the third quarter we had a little bit of a breakdown on defense. But we were able to pick it back up. We had to mentally stay in the game.”

West Seattle led 11-1 at the end of the opening quarter and 20-10 at the break. Meadowdale sophomore Fatoumata Jaiteh scored all of her team-high 13 points in the second half to pull the Mavericks into the game. The 6-foot forward’s hook shot with 1:20 left in the third quarter gave Meadowdale its first lead at 26-24.

Gayles used a putback and a spin move to the bucket to tie the game at 40 points apiece with 1:15 left. She made 1 of 2 free throws to regain West Seattle’s lead with seconds left.

West Seattle placed third at state last season. Meadowdale (15-9) made its first appearance since 2009.

“We’re excited,” said Gayles, who finished with seven points Friday. Senior teammate Grace Sarver led all scorers with 17 points.

“We fell a little short last year, coming in third,” Gayles continued. “We know we have the pieces to get it done this year if we can really come together.”