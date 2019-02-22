The Rainier Beach star fouled out of the 75-57 win over Lincoln, but the Vikings are through to the state quarterfinals.

Oddly, MarJon Beauchamp being in foul trouble showed Rainier Beach’s strength Friday.

Facing Lincoln in a Class 3A boys regional round game of the state tournament at Garfield, Beauchamp said he allowed the Abes defense to distract and frustrate him. But where he stumbled, his teammates flourished around him to pull out a 75-57 win.

The third-seeded Vikings earned the bye to the state quarterfinals at the Tacoma Dome with the win. Beach (20-4) will play at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday. Lincoln will have to win four games if it wants to vie for the championship, beginning with a 3:45 p.m. loser-out matchup on Wednesday at the Tacoma Dome.

“They came to stop me and it kind of threw me off. … I was getting frustrated,” said Beauchamp, who was named MVP of the Metro League this week. “I just couldn’t do it. I was happy for my teammates and the win.”

Beauchamp fouled out of the game on a technical foul after a confrontation with Lincoln sophomore Julien Simon with 4:06 left in the game. Simultaneously, Vikings senior center Monte Britt was blocking a shot at the rim. Seconds later, senior Stevie Smith collected a steal and senior Kenny Curtis turned it into a three-pointer for 61-46 lead with 3:54 on the clock.

“We had to hold each other accountable and pick each other up,” said Beach senior forward Jamon Kemp, who finished with 17 points along with Beauchamp. “(Lincoln) was testing us mentally, and we have to be mentally stronger as a team. We have to communicate and get through our problems.”

Beach had a long team meeting in the locker room after the game. The Vikings have been the statewide favorite to win the tournament title since the season began because of Beauchamp and Kemp — both top-tier recruits. Rainier Beach was the state runner-up last year.

“Our coaches were getting us to listen and get our attention right,” said Kemp of the postgame talk. “Just get on the same page so we can get it done. We’re feeling good. We’re going to get back in the gym, fix up a few things and get ready for Thursday.”

Friday’s game was the third time in four seasons that Rainier Beach has played Lincoln (19-5) in the Class 3A boys playoffs. Last year, Beach won in the semifinals with a former Lincoln player starting at guard in Tre Anderson.

Rainier Beach led 31-27 at the break on Friday. The Vikings’ largest lead in the opening half was 27-21 after a putback by senior guard Micah Monroe.

“It starts with practice and we didn’t have a very good practice this week,” said Lincoln senior center Jayden Simon, who finished with a game-high 26 points. “I feel very strong and confident about where the team is at, we just need to work on a few things.”