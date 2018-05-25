They will play in the third/fourth-place game on Saturday afternoon before Kelso and Southridge play for the title.

PASCO — This was supposed to be their year.

After knocking off top-ranked Mercer Island in the opening round of the Class 3A state baseball tournament, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors had championship visions.

But those were cut short in a heartbreaking, 5-4 loss to Kelso in Friday’s semifinals at Gesa Stadium that ended with a bases-loaded walk.

“Our goal this year was to win the whole state, and we just came up a little short,” coach Dan Somoza said. “They have nothing to hang their heads about. They played their hearts out, and so did the other team.”

Sixth-ranked Eastside Catholic also saw its title hopes end, committing five errors in an 11-5 loss to No. 4 Southridge of Kennewick in the other semifinal.

Southridge (22-4), hoping to climb to the top after finishing third in 2016 and second last year, plays Kelso (21-8) in Saturday’s championship game at 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway (16-11) and Eastside Catholic (18-8-1) play at 1 p.m. to decide third and fourth places.

E-W, fourth last season, couldn’t hold late leads and lost when relief pitcher Julian Kodoma walked in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. But coach Dan Somoza wanted his players to hold their heads high.

“Baseball’s a tough sport,” he said. “It just didn’t go our way in the end. I’m very proud of every single one of them. We’re having a great ride, second time back here in two years. Not many teams can say that. We just came up a little short. It was a great game.”

The Warriors lost to eventual-champion Gig Harbor in last year’s semis and wound up fourth, their best finish.

“This will be a chance for everyone to get one last game together, which is pretty cool, and play for three-four and see if we can finish third place and finish the highest we’ve finished ever,” Somoza said. “So we’re looking forward to it.”

Starting pitcher Ian Mitchell had control issues, hitting four batters and walking two, but he wiggled out of several jams. When he hit the leadoff batter in the seventh, Somoza went to the normally reliable Kodama. He hit the first batter and, after a sacrifice bunt, issued an intentional walk to load the bases. The next walk gave Kelso the win.

“Julian has pitched amazing this year, but it just didn’t work out,” Somoza said. “He’s a senior captain and has done great things for us.”

The Warriors had their chances to break the game open, but left nine runners on base. Reliever John Roberts got Remy Heckman to fly out with the bases loaded to end the fifth. A couple pitches earlier, Heckman belted a rocket to left that was just foul.

For the Crusaders, six unearned runs with two outs in the third did them in. They committed three of their season-high five errors in the frame.

“Of all the days to make five errors in a game,” coach Kyle Larson said. “They’re a really, really good team and you can’t give those guys outs, and we just gave them way too many.”

Kody Bruton got the win in relief for the Suns, taking over with no outs in the third after Kenji Suzuki drilled a two-run triple. He gave up a one-out, RBI single to Stephen Michels, then didn’t allow another hit the rest of the way.