Gonzaga signee is first player in state history with 3,000 career points.

There wasn’t much more Kittitas’ Brock Ravet could have accomplished in his high-school basketball career.

The future Gonzaga Bulldog wrapped up his high-school career with his third consecutive state boys basketball title on Saturday night as his Coyotes beat Saint George’s of Spokane 79-51 in the Class 2B state title game at the Spokane Arena. He had 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the title game.

Ravet broke the state’s career-scoring record last month. He’s the first person in state history with 3,000 career points.

The Coyotes went 95-8 in Ravet’s career and 78-2 in the three seasons he won titles.

Ravet’s father Tim has been his coach in high school. He coached his last game Saturday night.

Notes

• The Colton girls rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat Pomeroy 51-43 in the Class 1B title game. It was the 10th state title for the Wildcats in the last 11 years.

• Muckleshoot Tribal school from Auburn finished third in the Class 1B boys tournament, beating Almira/Coulee-Hartline 68-44. It was the second trophy in three years for the Kings (25-4).