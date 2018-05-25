The Owls take down Seattle Academy 3-0 and will play Wahluke for the state title on Saturday.

SUMNER — The Overlake boys soccer players don’t mind having a target on their backs.

In fact, they hope to have that same target for a second consecutive season.

The Owls, who won the Class 1A state title a year ago, took on league rival and 2016 state champion Seattle Academy Friday afternoon and dominated possession. Rish Rathinam led Overlake’s aggressive offensive attack with two goals and Esteban Sanchez added another as the Owls defeated the Cardinals 3-0 a state semifinal.

“We worked really hard this year to make a new legacy for ourselves, not just live on last year’s legacy,” Rathinam said. “I think it’s really shown this year in how we’ve had success throughout this whole state tournament. I feel like there was definitely a target on our back, but we faced it and were able to overcome the adversity. As a team, we were able to go on another run.”

Rathinam got Overlake (15-2-2) on the board early when he headed in a free kick from Sanchez in the seventh minute. The pair struck again in the 58th minute when Rathinam redirected another kick from Sanchez.

Sanchez added a goal himself in the 78th minute to seal the victory.

“Having that early lead was definitely important for our team’s confidence and for us to be able to control the game throughout,” Rathinam said. “It was a big goal.”

Overlake will face Wahluke in the state title game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Chev Stadium in a rematch of last year’s state championship.

Despite their success this season, Overlake first-year coach Scott Lane didn’t want to look ahead and entertain the idea of once again playing in the state championship until that was the challenge facing the Owls.

Lane and his squad can’t put off looking to the title game anymore.

“I haven’t thought about (Saturday’s championship) game until now. Now we’re looking ahead,” Lane said. “They were pretty motivated, but our goal has just been one game at a time. It’s awesome for them to get this experience playing on the final day (of the season).”

Friday’s meeting was the third between this season. Overlake topped Seattle Academy 1-0 in a league game on April 24 and the two teams played to a scoreless draw on April 30.

Seattle Academy’s (12-5-3) best chance came in the 57th minute when a shot that found the net was ruled offside by the official.

“It went from feeling like it was going to be 1-1 there, to it being 2-0 really quick on that offsides call,” Seattle Academy coach Brooks Hopp said. “But those are the margins in a game like this against a good team. Credit to Overlake, they worked hard. I thought they were flying all over the place, from the first minute.”

The Cardinals will face Royal in the third-place game at 10 a.m.

Notes

• Wahluke (16-5-1) ensured that it, too, would return to the state championship with a 4-3 shootout victory over Royal (18-3-1). After the two teams played to a 0-0 draw during regulation and overtime, Alejandro Vazquez netted the game-winner after Royal saw a kick saved by Wahluke goalkeeper Melchor Celaya. Royal goalkeeper Ty Miller saved three shots for the Knights in the shootout.