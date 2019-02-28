The Cardinals had a rough shooting day in a 49-39 loss to King's Way Christian.

YAKIMA — Leo DeBruhl expects to have another shot at a state championship.

But he knows the three seniors on this year’s Seattle Academy boys basketball team won’t.

So the tears in the sophomore’s eyes were for them following the 49-39 loss to King’s Way Christian of Vancouver in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A state tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

“I’m a little disappointed in myself, letting a lot of the seniors down,” DeBruhl said after suffering probably the worst shooting performance of his career against a stifling defense, hitting just 2 of 18 shots from the field and finishing with six points — 10 below his average. “This is the last year they get to play. There’s two more years we can compete for a state championship, but I really wanted it to happen this year.”

The Cardinals (19-4) are super young, starting three sophomores and a freshman, and it didn’t take long for the lack of state experience to show. After a quick 9-2 start, they floundered offensively. Aside from sophomore Isaac Allnutt, who came off the bench to score a team-high 12 points on 5 of 6 shooting, Seattle Academy made just 10 of 49 field goals — a dismal 20.4 percent.

Coach Shaun Burl called it what it was — ugly — but also credited King’s Way.

“They played good defense, they worked hard, they made it really hard on our guards, who are really good players and are young,” he said. “It’s a combination of that, and it’s the first time we’ve been here.”

Seattle Academy, which hadn’t been past the regional round since 2014, plays a loser-out game against No. 1 Lynden Christian (24-1), which was upset by No. 10 King’s Thursday. King’s Way Christian (18-8) faces King’s (21-5) in the semifinals, but may be without leading scorer Khalfani Cason, who suffered a shoulder injury late in the first quarter of Thursday’s game and didn’t return.

Without him, the Knights — who lost by eight to Seattle Academy in the second game of the season — turned to freshman Bryson Metz, who poured in 21 points. Brother Brady Metz added 13 and they each hit a trio of three-pointers.

Seattle Academy made just 3 of 19 beyond the arc with DeBruhl missing all seven of his tries.

“He’s one of the best guards we’ve played against all year long, probably the best. He’s really good,” King’s Way coach Daven Harmeling

As poorly as the Cardinals played, they trailed by just four with inside two minutes to play, 43-39, but failed to score in the final 3:18.

“We got a taste of what it feels like to play here,” Burl said. “Now we know what to expect. All these experiences, while we want to win and we want to be competitive, it’s money in the bank for our kids just to be able to be here and to experience it. All of them are going to expect to be back and want to be back.”

Big upset for King’s

In another Class 1A state quarterfinal, King’s scored the biggest upset of the tournament. The Knights, who won state in 2015 and 2016, took down No. 1 Lynden Christian 73-50 to hand the Lyncs (24-1) their first loss of the season.

Tyler Linhart scored 19 points for the Knights (21-5) with 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists. King’s shot 50.9 percent from the field.

Jaden DeBoer scored 15 to lead Lynden Christian, which shot 36.5 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Also