Fifteen basketball players from Washington were nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Games on Wednesday.

Players are nominated by coaches, athletic directors, principals or members of the McDonald’s selection committee.

The top 24 boys and girls will be named All-Americans and play in the game on March 28 in Houston and will be broadcast on ESPN.

The teams will be announced on Jan. 24 on NBA Today on ESPN between 3-4 p.m.

The girls in the state who were nominated were: Jenna Villa of Arlington, Nikole Thomas of Kamiakin, Adrian Lincoln of Monroe, KK Bass of Wapato and Malia Samuels of Garfield.

The boys nominated: Brooklyn Hicks of Timberline, Jaylin Stewart of Garfield, Nahmier Robinson of Skyline and Tyce Paulsen of Curtis. Renton High, as they do most years, nominated all their seniors: Marc Pasag, Isaiah Spear, De’Rai Taylor and Donald Vinson