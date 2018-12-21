SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Buddy Hield made four of his six 3-pointers over the final 8 1/2 minutes to help the Sacramento Kings rally for a 102-99 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Hield finished with 28 points. De’Aaron Fox had 14 points, eight assists and made two key free throws down the stretch for Sacramento.

The Kings trailed 82-75 with 9 minutes left when Hield started to heat up. He scored 11 consecutive points for Sacramento, including three straight 3s, to cut the gap to 90-86.

Marc Gasol made two free throws to give Memphis a 97-93 lead with 2:20 left, but Sacramento responded with nine straight points. Hield sparked the decisive run with a 3-pointer and made two foul shots to make it 102-97 with 3.9 seconds remaining.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had 14 points for the Kings, who had dropped three of four. Willie Cauley-Stein added 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The end of the game was delayed briefly after Hield was called for goaltending on a Shelvin Mack layup. Officials reviewed the play and put .5 seconds back on the clock, but Gasol had already retreated to the locker room and had to be called back out to finish the game.

Mike Conley had 23 points and seven rebounds for Memphis, which has lost five straight and seven of eight. Conley also tied his career high with seven 3-pointers.

Garrett Temple scored 17 points against his former team while Gasol and Jaren Jackson had 12 points apiece.

Iman Shumpert scored 11 consecutive points in the second quarter to help the Kings trim a 19-point deficit to 53-40 at halftime. Shumpert had missed the previous three games for a variety of reasons, including a right hip contusion.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis made 16 3-pointers, one shy of the franchise record. … Joakim Noah did not play for a second straight game due to right heel soreness.

Kings: The 40 points were Sacramento’s season low for a half. … Nemanja Bjelica picked up a technical foul in the second quarter and a Flagrant 1 foul in the third. … Marvin Bagley III continues to be sidelined with a left knee bone bruise. The second overall pick has not played since getting hurt early against Golden State on Dec. 14. Bagley is scheduled to be re-evaluated next week. … Bogdanovic was back in the lineup after sitting out Wednesday with a sore right foot.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Play at the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Kings: Host New Orleans on Sunday. The Pelicans scored 149 points against Sacramento when the teams played in October.

