By
The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters to become first male Japanese major champion.
The Associated Press
Most Read Sports Stories
- Observations from the UW Huskies' third practice of the spring VIEW
- Richard Sherman returning to Seahawks intriguing, but it probably shouldn't happen
- After a rough first week in the majors, Taylor Trammell makes his mark in the Mariners' 10-inning win over Twins VIEW
- Jarred Kelenic might just be the next big thing, but don't expect the Mariners to call him up right now
- The Seahawks are moving Damarious Randall to cornerback. Is there still room for Richard Sherman?