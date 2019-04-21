LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored a short-handed goal 11:17 into the second overtime to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night, forcing a Game 7 in their first-round playoff series.

Just 31 seconds after Barclay Goodrow was called for slashing Brayden McNabb, it was Hertl recovering the loose puck and skating in alone and beating Marc-Andre Fleury with a wrist shot to seal the win and force the deciding game Tuesday at San Jose.

Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and Martin Jones had a playoff career-high 58 saves. San Jose has won two straight after being forced to the brink of elimination to even the series.

Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas, and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots.

BRUINS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist as Boston forced a Game 7 in its series with Toronto.

Torey Krug and Jake DeBrusk also scored, and David Pastrnak had two assists to help the Bruins avoid elimination. Tuukka Rask stopped 22 shots. Boston will host the deciding game on Tuesday night.

Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews scored for Toronto in a series neither team has managed back-to-back victories and each has won twice on the road. Frederik Andersen finished with 37 saves.

The Maple Leafs, who lost to the Bruins in seven games in both 2013 and last spring, have not advanced to the second round of the playoffs since 2004.

The winner of this series will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets, who swept a Tampa Bay Lightning team that tied an NHL record with 62 victories in the regular season.

