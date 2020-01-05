WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany’s Tina Hermann got her first World Cup skeleton win of the season Sunday, holding off a big challenge from Canada’s Mirela Rahneva.

Hermann finished two runs in 1 minute, 56.21 seconds. Rahneva had the fastest run of the second heat and was in the lead with just one sled remaining — but Hermann found just enough speed at the end to get the win.

Rahneva finished in 1:56.24. Austria’s Janine Flock was third in 1:56.37 and Megan Henry of the U.S. got her best World Cup finish ever — seventh, in 1:57.46.

In the men’s race, Olympic champion Yun Sungbin of South Korea got his first win of the season by holding off Germany’s Alexander Gassner.

Yun finished in 1:52.95, while Gassner posted the fastest time in the second heat and crossed the line in 1:53.00. Germany’s Axel Jungk was third in 1:50.03.

The top U.S. sled in the men’s field belonged to Austin Florian, who was 18th in 1:54.87.