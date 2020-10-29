LA CHARGERS (2-4) at DENVER (2-4)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Pick-em.

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Chargers 5-1; Broncos 4-2

SERIES RECORD – Broncos lead 68-52-1

LAST MEETING – Broncos beat Chargers 23-20 on Dec. 1, 2019, at Denver

LAST WEEK – Chargers beat Jaguars 39-29; Broncos lost to Chiefs 43-16

AP PRO32 RANKING – Chargers No. 22, Broncos No. 23

CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (13), PASS (5).

CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (19) RUSH (14), PASS (23).

BRONCOS OFFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (16), PASS (26).

BRONCOS DEFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (10), PASS (13).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – The Chargers have lost seven consecutive AFC West games. … Coach Anthony Lynn is 2-4 against the Broncos. … QB Justin Herbert’s 308.4 passing yards per game leads the AFC. He became the first quarterback this season to have three touchdown passes of 20-plus air yards in a game last week. … RB Austin Ekeler remains out with a hamstring injury. … RB Justin Jackson has 149 scrimmage yards the last two games. … WR Keenan Allen had 10 catches for 125 yards last week and has eight or more receptions in three of his last four games. … WR Mike Williams has five-plus receptions and 65-plus yards in each of the past three meetings witht Denver. … DE Joey Bosa has a sack in five of six games this season. … LB Kyzir White has seven or more tackles in five straight games. … K Michael Badgley has missed an extra point in two straight games. … Broncos QB Drew Lock passed for a season-high 254 yards and rushed for his first career TD last week, but he also threw a pick-6 that ignited Kansas City’s 10th consecutive win over Denver. … Since returning from a strained right rotator cuff, Lock has completed just 53% of his passes with one TD and four interceptions in two games. … Former Chargers RB Melvin Gordon leads the Broncos in rushing yards (349) and touchdowns (five) but he also has three fumbles, including two last week. … RB Phillip Lindsay rushed for 79 yards on nine carries last week but left before halftime with a concussion. … Rookie TE Albert Okwuegbunam set season highs with seven catches for 60 yards vs. Kansas City. … First-round pick WR Jerry Jeudy had just six catches in October. … OLB Bradley Chubb aims for his fourth consecutive game with a sack. … OLB Malik Reed has two sacks in each of the last two games. … Fantasy tip: Dig deeper behind the 43 points Kansas City scored last week and you’ll see the Broncos’ defense is still a good bet. Denver held the Chiefs to 286 yards and didn’t allow Patrick Mahomes to get a single third-down conversion, but the game got away with the Chiefs’ pick-6 and a 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL