DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Matt Herasme’s 17 points helped New Hampshire defeat St. Joseph’s (ME) 104-61 on Monday night.

Herasme added five rebounds for the Wildcats (4-6). Nick Johnson hit all nine of his free throws and scored 15. Jaxson Baker had 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Griffin Foley led the way for the Monks with 15 points. Camryn Yorke added 10 points and six rebounds.

