TENNESSEE TITANS (11-8)

CAMP SITE: Nashville, Tennessee

LAST YEAR: Titans found their franchise quarterback after benching Marcus Mariota in mid-October for Ryan Tannehill. He helped lead them to seven wins in 10 starts, grabbing final AFC wild-card berth. Derrick Henry, NFL rushing leader, ran Titans into their first AFC championship game in 17 years, becoming first player in NFL history to rush for at least 180 yards in three straight games.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Coach Jim Haslett, OLB Vic Beasley Jr., CB Johnathan Joseph, OT Isaiah Wilson, CB Kristian Fulton, RB Darrynton Evans, DL Jack Crawford, LB Nick Dzubnar.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: DC Dean Pees, DL Jurrell Casey, CB Logan Ryan, RT Jack Conklin, WR Tajae Sharpe, Mariota, LB Daren Bates.

PANDEMIC CHALLENGES: Titans already are dealing with cramped quarters due to an expansion of headquarters that started with demolition beside their practice fields during playoffs. Now they must be more creative than ever to use the space they have to keep distance from each other.

CAMP NEEDS: Backup QB. Mariota is with Raiders, and Titans are letting Logan Woodside and seventh-round pick Cole McDonald compete to back up Tannehill. Strengthen pass rush, which would improve if they sign Jadeveon Clowney. Also, K Greg Joseph went four games in relief without trying field goal before making one in AFC title game. He has to show he can improve NFL’s worst kicking game.

EXPECTATIONS: Road wins at New England and Baltimore in playoffs and leading early at Kansas City in just coach Mike Vrabel’s second season made very clear to Titans how close they might be to franchise’s second Super Bowl berth. Earning their first AFC South title since 2008 is immediate goal.

