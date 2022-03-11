BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — PJ Henry had 18 points and seven rebounds as second-seeded Texas Southern topped sixth-seeded Grambling State 73-54 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tourney semifinals on Friday.

Bryson Etienne had 11 points for Texas Southern (17-12). Brison Gresham added 11 points. John Jones had 10 points.

Shawndarius Cowart had 20 points and seven rebounds for Grambling State (12-20). A’mari McCray added 10 points.

