LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Brooke Henderson of Canada birdied five of her last eight holes Thursday for a 6-under 65, giving her a share of the lead with Eun-Hee Ji in the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on the LPGA Tour.
The 26-player field is for LPGA winners from each of the last two seasons.
Ariya Jutanugarn, the world’s No. 1 player who captured every major award last year, opened with a 67.
While the Canadian finished strong, Ji was steady in a bogey-free round at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club. They had a one-shot lead over Lydia Ko and Stacy Lewis, who was playing her first tournament since giving birth to her first child last year.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Chris Petersen again taps into Boise State pipeline for Huskies' new wide receivers coach
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Report: Seahawks to hire former UW trainer Ivan Lewis as head strength coach
- Huskies mailbag: Losing nine starters, can the UW defense reload?
- Reports: Sentencing for Mychal Kendricks pushed back to April
Twenty of the 26 players were at par or better.