NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets have hired Jeremy Hefner as pitching coach, Hensley Meulens as bench coach and Tony DeFrancesco as first base coach under new manager Carlos Beltrán.

The 33-year-old Hefner pitched for New York from 2012-13. He was a major league advance scout for Minnesota in 2017 and ’18, then was assistant pitching coach last season. Hefner replaces 82-year-old Phil Regan, who took over when Dave Eiland was fired on June 20.

Meulens, 52, replaces Jim Riggleman, who served as bench coach for manager Mickey Callaway last season. Meulens was San Francisco’s hitting coach from 2010-17, then was Bruce Bochy’s bench coach for the past two seasons.

DeFrancesco, 56, spent the last two seasons as the Mets’ Triple-A manager and interviewed for the manager opening. He replaces Glenn Sherlock.

Holdovers announced Sunday include hitting coach Chili Davis, assistant hitting coach Tom Slater, third base coach Gary DiSarcina, bullpen coach Ricky Bones and quality control coach Luis Roja. Jeremy Accardo was promoted to assistant pitching coach from pitching strategist.

