ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Ruthy Hebard had 30 points and 18 rebounds and No. 1 Oregon survived a second-half challenge from Oklahoma State in an 89-72 victory Thursday in the Paradise Jam.

Sabrina Ionescu added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Minyon Moore had 14 points and six assists, and Erin Boley finished with 12 points. The Ducks (5-0) led by as many as 29 points in the second half.

Ahead 47-27 at the half, Oregon increased its lead to 61-31 on Ionescu’s 3-pointer with 6:28 left in the third quarter. But the Cowgirls (5-1) closed the quarter with a 19-8 run to pull to 69-50.

Oklahoma State cut it to 86-72 on Bryn Gerlich’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but Moore capped off Oregon’s scoring with a three-point play with 2 seconds left.

Natasha Mack had 26 points and 13 rebounds for Oklahoma State. Vivian Gray added 17.

NO. 8 LOUISVILLE 76, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 67

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Jazmine Jones scored 24 points and Louisville fended off Texas-Arlington in the Paradise Jam.

Dana Evans added 19 points and Elizabeth Balogun had 12 for the Cardinals (6-0).

Claire Chastain led the Lady Mavericks (4-1) with 22 points, and Marie Benson had 16.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 61, NO. 21 SOUTH FLORIDA 50

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Myah Selland scored 17 points, Paiton Burckhard had 16 points and nine rebounds and South Dakota State beat South Florida in the Cancun Challenge.

Selland scored all 10 points in the Jackrabbits’ 10-2 game-opening run, including two 3-pointers. Kallie Theisen added 10 points for South Dakota State (4-2).

Bethy Mununga had 15 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for South Florida (5-2).

