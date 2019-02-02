GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — The last men’s World Cup downhill before the world championships was canceled Saturday because of heavy snowfall.
Organizers initially moved the start gate lower down the Kandahar course but called off the race 45 minutes before its scheduled 11:30 a.m. (1030 GMT) start.
There was no immediate confirmation whether the race will be rescheduled after the Feb. 5-17 worlds in Are, Sweden.
A giant slalom at the same resort is scheduled for Sunday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Coveted four-star 2019 safety recruit Asa Turner commits to Washington (again)
- 'It was heaven': 50 years ago, Ingraham, with future governor Jay Inslee, dominated Washington hoops VIEW
- Report: NFL found no evidence of tampering by Dallas Cowboys with Earl Thomas
- 2019 Pac-12 football schedules: Who has the hardest road?
- With baseball's hot stove turned off again, should MLB worry about a work stoppage? | Larry Stone
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports