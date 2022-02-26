SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jay Heath hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, and Arizona State gave up a 14-point second-half lead before Marreon Jackson made a layup in the closing seconds to help the Sun Devils beat Utah 63-61 on Saturday night.

Jalen Graham scored 15 points for Arizona State (12-16, 8-10 Pac-12). Kimani Lawrence and Luther Muhammad added 10 points apiece.

Heath hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Arizona State a 58-45 lead with 7:24 to play, but Utah (11-18, 4-15) scored 14 of the next 15 points to make it 59-all when Branden Carlson hit a 3 with 1:14 to play. Graham made two free throws to put the Sun Devils back in front, and Marco Anthony threw down a tying dunk with 28 seconds left before Jackson drove the left side of the lane and made a contested layup to cap the scoring with 6.2 seconds to go.

Rollie Worster missed a potential tying jumper in the closing seconds.

Anthony led Utah with 19 points and Carlson scored 15.

Arizona State returns home to play California on Thursday. Utah wraps up its regular season at home against Colorado next Saturday.

