ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Cameron Healy matched a program-record with nine 3-pointers, and had career highs with 31 points and 10 rebounds as Albany beat Binghamton 64-50 on Saturday night.
The Great Danes opened on a 19-0 run and never trailed. Binghamton pulled within three points in the first half, and 49-43 with about seven minutes left.
Albany (8-15, 3-5 America East Conference) has won three straight since breaking a five-game losing skid that included two overtime losses. Binghamton (6-17, 2-6) has lost six of its last seven games.
Healy, a 6-foot-3 freshman guard from Sydney, Australia, was 11 of 19 from the floor and 9-of-15 shooting from long range. He surpassed his previous career-best of 24 points and six rebounds. Ahmad Clark added 14 points and five assists. Adam Lulka, who is also from Sydney, chipped in with eight points and 12 rebounds.
Sam Sessoms scored 13 points to lead Binghamton.