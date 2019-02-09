RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Heading scored 24 points, tying his season high, as California Baptist topped UMKC 70-60 on Saturday night. Milan Acquaah added 22 points for the Lancers.
De’jon Davis had 12 points and 12 rebounds for California Baptist (13-10, 5-5 Western Athletic Conference).
Rob Whitfield had 17 points for the Kangaroos (8-16, 3-6). Jordan Giles added 15 points. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 8 points and 10 rebounds.
The Lancers leveled the season series against the Kangaroos with the win. UMKC defeated California Baptist 84-68 on Jan. 10. Both teams take on Grand Canyon in their next game. UMKC heads home to host the Antelopes on Thursday, while California Baptist will be on the road for its matchup against Grand Canyon on Thursday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com