Share story

By
The Associated Press

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Heading had a season-high 28 points as California Baptist defeated Cal State Bakersfield 72-58 on Saturday night.

Heading shot 6 for 8 on 3-pointers.

Milan Acquaah had 11 points and eight assists for California Baptist (15-11, 6-6 Western Athletic Conference). Ty Rowell added 11 points. De’jon Davis had 12 rebounds for the visitors.

Jarkel Joiner had 22 points for the Roadrunners (16-11, 7-6). Rickey Holden added 10 points. Damiyne Durham had 10 points.

Most Read Sports Stories

The Lancers evened the season series against the Roadrunners with the win. Cal State Bakersfield defeated California Baptist 88-84 on Jan. 24. California Baptist takes on Seattle at home on Thursday. Cal State Bakersfield plays Grand Canyon on the road next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Associated Press