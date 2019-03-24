NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Eden Hazard scored in his 100th international game for Belgium on Sunday, helping his team to a 2-0 win over Cyprus in European Championship qualifying.

Hazard curled the ball into the top corner in the 10th minute after receiving a pass from Michy Batshuayi, who held off three Cypriot defenders as he played in Hazard. It was the 30th international goal for Hazard, with five against Cyprus.

Batshuayi made it 2-0 eight minutes later, controlling a ball over the top from Hazard’s brother Thorgan and knocking it past goalkeeper Urko Pardo.

Belgium is top of Group I with six points, three ahead of Russia, Kazakhstan, Cyprus and Scotland.

Russia bounced back from defeat to Belgium on Thursday by beating Kazakhstan 4-0 in the newly renamed Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan.

Valencia winger Denis Cheryshev scored Russia’s first two goals with tap-ins from crosses, and set up Artyom Dzyuba with a cross of his own for 3-0. A Kazakh own-goal capped the win for the visitors.

Russia may face UEFA charges over a large banner held up by its fans marking the 20th anniversary of NATO airstrikes on Yugoslavia in 1999.

Three days after losing to Kazakhstan, Scotland was far from convincing in a 2-0 win over San Marino, the lowest-ranked team in the world.

Despite their poor start, the Scots are one of the 16 teams assured of a playoff spot if they don’t qualify automatically, thanks to results in the Nations League last year.

