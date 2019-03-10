LONDON (AP) — Eden Hazard’s stoppage-time strike for Chelsea recovered a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Sunday.
Hazard scored his 13th league goal of the season to cancel out Raul Jimenez’s strike in the 56th minute.
The dropped points are a blow to sixth-placed Chelsea’s hopes of making the top four Champions League qualification places.
Wolves are seventh in the standings but 13 points behind Chelsea.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Could the Seahawks be listening trade offers for Frank Clark?
- To make Washington's Pac-12 title possible, Mike Hopkins first had to re-recruit the Huskies | Matt Calkins
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Missy Peterson's three-pointer gives Washington women Pac-12 tourney upset of No. 11 Oregon State VIEW
- Mariners announce Marco Gonzales, Yusei Kikuchi will start two games vs. Oakland in Japan WATCH
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports