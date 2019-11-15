HOUSTON (AP) — T.J. Haws hit a contested jump shot as time ran out to give BYU a 72-71 win over Houston on Friday night.

Haws received an inbounds pass in the back court with 5.1 seconds left and as he neared the top of the key angled right and then shot a contested, fadeaway jumper over Quentin Grimes. The ball hit the front of the rim and time expired before the ball dropped through the basket.

Haws finished with 10 points for BYU (3-1), which was led by Alex Barcello with 16. Jake Toolson and Kolby Lee had 14 points apiece for BYU. Haws was 4-of-13 shooting.

Caleb Mills had 17 points off the bench for Houston (1-1). Fabian White Jr. added 14 points and Grimes and DeJon Jarreau had 10 apiece.

Mills made two free throws with 1:25 to play to put Houston on top. BYU’s next two possessions ended in turnovers but Houston missed a 3-pointer between the turnovers and had a turnover with 5.1 seconds to go.

_____

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25