ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young was unable to play Monday against Milwaukee because of right shin soreness.

Young, a two-time All-Star, was hurt during Atlanta’s overtime win over New Orleans on Saturday. He ranks ninth in the NBA with 28.2 points per game and is third in assists, averaging 9.4.

Young led the NBA in total points and total assists last season. He ranks eighth in league history with at least 30 points and 10 assists in 53 games and has 101 games with at least 30 points.

___

