ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 32 points, including a last-second, go-ahead floater, to give the Atlanta Hawks a 129-127 win over Philadelphia on Saturday night, ending the 76ers’ six-game winning streak.

With 3.5 seconds remaining, Young took the inbound pass from Kevin Huerter and dribbled past Jimmy Butler before sinking the short, soft jumper for the lead with 0.1 seconds remaining. Butler missed a long attempt as the final buzzer sounded.

Taurean Prince had 23 points for Atlanta.

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Butler had 25 points for Philadelphia.

The 76ers began the night with a solid hold on third place in the Eastern Conference, 3½ games ahead of Indiana and four games ahead of Boston. Philadelphia’s six-game winning streak included a win over Boston on Wednesday night.

JAZZ 114, BULLS 83

CHICAGO (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Utah rolled to one of its most lopsided wins of the season.

The 31-point margin of victory was just three shy of Utah’s season high. The Jazz raced out to a 70-36 halftime lead and never looked back in winning for the sixth time in seven games.

Donovan Mitchell added 16 points and eight rebounds. Derrick Favors scored 13.

Lauri Markkanen led Chicago with 18 points and 10 rebounds. He made just 6 of 20 shots, and the Bulls delivered one of their worst performances in a rough season.

TIMBERWOLVES 112, GRIZZLIES 99

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 33 points and 23 rebounds, and Minnesota ended a five-game slide with a win over Memphis.

Andrew Wiggins added 22 points and rookie Josh Okogie had 17 as Minnesota, eliminated from the playoffs Friday night, ended its longest losing streak of the season. All five Minnesota starters reached double figures in scoring.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 23 points, and Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 14 rebounds.

HEAT 113, WIZARDS 108

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dwyane Wade scored 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, helping Miami remain alone in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Wade also had nine rebounds while scoring in double digits for a ninth consecutive game.

Dion Waiters added 19 points and Josh Richardson had 18 for Miami, which remained a game ahead of Orlando in the race for the East’s last playoff spot. Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Jeff Green scored 25 points for Washington, which has lost four straight. Thomas Bryant had 17 points, Bobby Portis Jr. added 14 and both grabbed 11 rebounds. The 11th-place Wizards fell 6 1/2 games behind Miami with eight to play.

HORNETS 124, CELTICS 117

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 18 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte rallied to beat Boston.

It was Walker’s 23rd game of 30 or more points this season. He added 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Rookie Miles Bridges scored a career-high 20 points, Marvin Williams and Malik Monk added 13 points apiece and Dwayne Bacon scored 11.

Charlotte won its second straight, improved to 33-39 and kept its faint postseason hopes alive.

Kyrie Irving led Boston with 31 points. Jaylen Brown added 29 points and Marcus Morris 15. The Celtics (43-30) lost their third straight game despite hitting 19 3-pointers.

