ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Jaylen Adams, originally signed to a two-way contract in the offseason, has agreed to a new full NBA deal.
Adams signed the multi-year contract, announced by the team Wednesday, after averaging 1.3 points in 10 games with the Hawks. He is moving into a more prominent role after Atlanta waived veteran Jeremy Lin on Feb. 11. Lin signed with Toronto.
The 6-foot-2 Adams, from St. Bonaventure, averaged 15.8 points and 6.3 assists in 19 starts with Erie in the G League.
