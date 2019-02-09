EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Nigel Hawkins had 20 points as UTEP beat Florida International 85-75 on Saturday night.
Evan Gilyard had 16 points for UTEP (8-15, 3-9 Conference USA). Jordan Lathon added 16 points. Paul Thomas had 16 points and nine rebounds for the home team.
Devon Andrews scored a season-high 26 points for the Panthers (14-11, 5-7). Antonio Daye added 14 points. Willy Nunez Jr. had 10 points.
UTEP faces Louisiana Tech on the road on Thursday. Florida International plays Rice at home on Thursday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 3 impressions from UW's 67-60 win at Arizona: Despite flu-like symptoms, Huskies roll to 12th straight victory WATCH
- Big winners at Seattle's 84th Sports Star of Year awards include Sue Bird, Gardner Minshew VIEW
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- The Pac-12 media landscape could soon change. Here's one advisor's vision for the conference.
- Mariners spring training 2019: Five story lines to watch for when players report to Peoria, Ariz.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com