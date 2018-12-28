Share story

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A matchup between Hawaii Pacific and TCU has been cancelled following the death of a Hawaii Pacific player who collapsed during a game.

The basketball teams were scheduled to play Friday in Honolulu but chose to cancel the contest after 21-year-old Emil Isovic died at a hospital Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Sweden collapsed on the bench during a first-half timeout on Dec. 18 as the Sharks played Southern Nazarene. He was taken to a hospital but never regained consciousness. Authorities have not released a cause of death.

A statement from TCU says “it was not appropriate to play the game.”

TCU defeated Indiana State on Christmas Day to win the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. The team was planning to play Hawaii Pacific before returning home.

