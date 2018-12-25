HONOLULU (AP) — Zigmars Raimo scored 19 points, Drew Buggs had 12 points and eight rebounds and Hawaii beat Rhode Island 68-60 on Tuesday for fifth place at the Diamond Head Classic.

Brocke Stepteau dribbled around a double team at the top of the key, drove the lane and finished in traffic for a 62-58 lead with 54.6 seconds left. URI was off on a 3-pointer and Eddie Stansberry extended Hawaii’s lead to six points at the free-throw line.

Stepteau and Stansberry each finished with 11 points for Hawaii (8-5). Jack Purchase hit a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to give Hawaii a 34-32 lead.

Jeff Dowtin led the Rams (6-5) with 17 points. Cyril Langevine added 11 points with 14 rebounds and Fatts Russell had 10 points and seven assists.

The teams combined to go 11 for 45 from distance in a game with 17 lead changes.