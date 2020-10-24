Chevan Cordeiro and Calvin Turner each scored twice as Hawaii beat Fresno State 34-19 on Saturday night in the Mountain West Conference and season openers for both teams.

Hawaii entered having lost eight of the last nine games against the Bulldogs.

Cordeiro completed 20 of 30 passes for 229 yards. Turner finished with 60 yards rushing, and Miles Reed added 109 yards on the ground on 21 carries for Hawaii. Eugene Ford had two interceptions and Jeremiah Pritchard one.

The game featured two of the six first-year head coaches in the Mountain West Conference. Todd Graham is the first coach at Hawaii to win a debut since Bob Wagner in 1987. Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer was on Indiana’s coaching staff last season and was the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator under Jeff Tedford from 2017-18.

Cordeiro had scoring runs of 20 and 3 yards as Hawaii built a 17-13 halftime lead. Turner’s 2-yard touchdown run stretched Hawaii’s lead to 24-13, and his 4-yard TD capped the scoring with about 5 minutes to play.

Fresno State’s Jake Haener was 17-of-31 for 289 yards passing with a touchdown and three interceptions.

Due to state COVID-19 protocols, no fans were allowed inside 41,031-seat Bulldog Stadium.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25