CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sam Hauser scored 18 points and No. 21 Virginia ended a three-game skid by handing Miami its sixth loss in a row, 62-51 on Monday night.

Trey Murphy III added 12 points for the Cavaliers (16-6, 12-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who took command with a 14-2 run to end the first half. Miami closed within six points several times after halftime, but each time Virginia kept the Hurricanes from getting closer.

Kameron McGusty scored 14 points and Elijah Olaniyi had 12 for the Hurricanes (7-16, 3-15), who were trying to make Jim Larranaga the 16th coach to win 100 ACC games in his career. Miami scored 18 points in the paint in the first half but only eight after halftime.

The Hurricanes led 28-27 with four minutes left in the first half but Murphy and Jay Huff each hit a pair of free throws for the Cavaliers. Justin McKoy added a basket and Hauser hit two of his four 3-pointers to give Virginia a 39-30 lead. A layup by Murphy made it 41-30 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: In what has been a long year for the injury-depleted Hurricanes, the last four minutes of the first half demonstrated one of their problems. They turned the ball over on four of five possessions as Virginia ran off 12 straight points.

Virginia: Coach Tony Bennett shuffled his lineup in hopes of finding a spark for his struggling team. Tomas Woldetensae was back in the starting five after missing two games because of contact tracing. Neither Jay Huff nor Kihei Clark was on the floor to start the second half.

UP NEXT

Miami is at home against Boston College on Friday.

Virginia completes the regular season at Louisville on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25