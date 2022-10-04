For the first time this season, the Washington men’s soccer team has earned the No. 1 ranking in each of the three major polls.

The 9-0-1 Huskies are the top-ranked team according to United Soccer Coaches, TopDrawerSoccer and College Soccer News.

UW was ranked second in each of those polls entering Sunday’s match at No. 21 UCLA. The Huskies won 1-0.

Of at least equal importance for polls, top-ranked Wake Forest lost 3-2 to visiting Duke on Saturday night.

UW plays its next three matches at home, starting with No. 5 Stanford at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Gonzaga women’s golfers prevail

Gonzaga women’s golfers won the 21-team Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational by one stroke Tuesday at Tacoma Country & Golf Club.

The Zags had an 8-over-par 872 total for three rounds. Weber State placed second and Seattle U (27-over 891) tied for eighth.

Gonzaga’s Cassie Kim and Chaewon Baek were in a group tied for sixth place at 1-over 217. Seattle U’s Samantha Bruce and Rivekka Jumagulova were among those tied for 13th at 3 over.

MORE GOLF

• The UW women placed 14th in the Windy City Classic in Highland Park, Illinois, at 56-over 920.

Camille Boyd was the Huskies’ top finisher, tying for 51st place at 15-over 231.

USC (3 over) took the team title.

• The Washington State men tied for 12th at 18-over 858 in the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational in Boulder. WSU’s Pono Yanagi tied for fifth place at 2-under 208.